Stocks to buy—24 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today

Ankush Bajaj 2 min read 24 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 24 February.

Summary

  • Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj has three stock recommendations for 24 February

Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis

The market had a weak start on Friday with a gap-down opening, and despite a brief recovery attempt, selling pressure dominated the session. Nifty struggled throughout the day, failing to reclaim the 23,000 mark. Bearish sentiment persisted, with heavyweights dragging the index down, leading to a negative close. The Nifty 50 index closed 117.25 points down at 22,795.90 (-0.51%), while the Nifty Bank index fell by 353.35 points to 48,981.55 (-0.72%).

Major sell-offs were seen in sectors such as auto (-2.58%), healthcare (-1.93%) and pharma (-1.92%). Notably, no sector ended in the green, indicating a broad-based decline.

The top performing Nifty 50 stocks were HINDALCO (+2.31%), TATA STEEL (+1.97%) and SBI LIFE INSURANCE (+1.74%). The top losers included M&M (-5.99%), BPCL (-2.82%) and ADANI PORTS (-2.56%).

Indian stock market outlook

On the weekly chart, Nifty closed at 22,800, marking its lowest point since the September high of 26,400. It is trading below the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), with 22,100 (the 100-day weighted exponential moving average or WEMA) acting as a key support. The relative strength index (RSI), at 39, is not in the oversold zone, indicating continued selling pressure.

On the daily chart, Nifty is trading near the 3 June big candle. As discussed earlier, if it slips below 22,650 next week, we could see it at 22,200 levels soon.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

TATA STEEL: Buy at 140.75 | Target 150-155 | Stop loss 134

The stock has broken out of a rectangle pattern on the hourly chart, confirmed by strong volume support. This breakout indicates bullish momentum, suggesting a potential 10-15% rally in the coming days. Traders may look for follow-through buying to confirm the uptrend.

BALRAMPUR CHINI: Buy at 480 | Target 525-540 | Stop loss 444

The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern and a falling wedge on the hourly chart, signaling bullish momentum. This breakout suggests a potential rally towards 540, with the recent low acting as a stop-loss. Strong confirmation from volume could further support the uptrend.

JSW STEEL : Buy at 982 Target 1,050-1,080 | Stop loss 955

The stock shows bullish momentum on the hourly chart, trading above key moving averages. Indicators such as RSI and moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) suggest continued strength, with the average directional index (ADX) confirming trend strength. Key support is at 955.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

