Stocks to buy—24 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today

Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis

The market had a weak start on Friday with a gap-down opening, and despite a brief recovery attempt, selling pressure dominated the session. Nifty struggled throughout the day, failing to reclaim the 23,000 mark. Bearish sentiment persisted, with heavyweights dragging the index down, leading to a negative close. The Nifty 50 index closed 117.25 points down at 22,795.90 (-0.51%), while the Nifty Bank index fell by 353.35 points to 48,981.55 (-0.72%).