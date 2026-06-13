Stocks to buy: 3 stocks to beat the market in 2026: YES Securities lists Entero, Maruti and Lupin as June stock picks

Stocks to buy for long term: Brokerage firm YES Securities has identified three stocks—Entero Healthcare Solutions, Maruti Suzuki India and Lupin—as its preferred investment ideas for June 2026, citing strong sector tailwinds, improving financial performance and multiple long-term growth triggers.

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The brokerage believes these companies are well-positioned to benefit from structural trends across healthcare distribution, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, while also delivering healthy earnings growth over the next 12 months.

According to the report, all three stocks carry a 'Buy' rating with potential upside ranging between 20% and 21% from current levels. The recommendations come at a time when investors are increasingly focusing on businesses with scalable models, strong balance sheets and clear visibility on future earnings.

YES Securities said each of these companies is benefiting from industry-wide shifts that could support sustained growth over the medium term. The brokerage highlighted improving profitability, expanding market opportunities and strategic investments as key factors underpinning its positive outlook.

Entero Healthcare: YES Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Entero Healthcare Solutions with a target price of ₹1,402 against a current market price of ₹1,168, implying a potential upside of around 20%.

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The brokerage noted that Entero has emerged as India's largest organised pharma and MedTech distribution platform after building a nationwide network through more than 45 acquisitions and strong organic growth. Entero has consistently grown faster than the broader pharmaceutical market and is benefiting from increasing compliance requirements, procurement consolidation and GST-led formalisation, it added.

Maruti Suzuki: YES Securities has assigned a target price of ₹15,745 to Maruti Suzuki India, compared with a current market price of ₹13,140, suggesting a potential upside of 20%.

The brokerage believes Maruti remains one of the strongest beneficiaries of the recovery in India's small-car segment following the GST reduction on entry-level vehicles from 28% to 18%.YES Securities highlighted the company's aggressive capacity expansion plans, including the Kharkhoda facility and Gujarat expansion, which together are expected to add around 5 lakh units of annual capacity in FY27. The brokerage also sees long-term potential from the company's electric vehicle strategy, including the upcoming eVX platform and expansion of charging infrastructure.

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Lupin: Among pharmaceutical stocks, YES Securities remains bullish on Lupin and has set a target price of ₹2,750 compared with its current market price of ₹2,271, indicating an upside potential of approximately 21%.

The brokerage said Lupin's transformation from a traditional generic drug manufacturer into a complex-products-focused pharmaceutical company is beginning to reflect in its financial performance. Lupin's US business remains its biggest earnings contributor, with revenues increasing 40% year-on-year to US$1.3 billion in FY26. YES Securities believes growth from injectables, biosimilars and respiratory therapies will support future earnings. Domestically, Lupin continues to outperform the Indian pharmaceutical market, driven by leadership positions in cardiovascular, diabetes and respiratory segments.

The brokerage pointed to strong FY26 financial performance, with revenue rising 23%, EBITDA increasing 55%, PAT surging 74% and EBITDA margins expanding to 29.7%, as evidence of the company's improving business quality and profitability.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.