Stocks to Buy: 5 insurance companies that Emkay is betting on as private players race ahead
The private life insurance industry in India achieved a strong growth of 19.8% YoY in Retail APE during October 2023. However, the total industry growth was muted due to a decline in LIC's APE. Emkay Financial Services continues to prioritize private listed life insurance players.
Indian stock market: Sustaining their growth delivery, private life insurance companies maintained its strong momentum in October 2023. The private life insurance industry clocked a robust 19.8% YoY Retail annual premium equivalent (APE) growth in Oct-23. However, the total life insurance industry posted a muted performance in October.
