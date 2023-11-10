The private life insurance industry in India achieved a strong growth of 19.8% YoY in Retail APE during October 2023. However, the total industry growth was muted due to a decline in LIC's APE. Emkay Financial Services continues to prioritize private listed life insurance players.

Indian stock market: Sustaining their growth delivery, private life insurance companies maintained its strong momentum in October 2023. The private life insurance industry clocked a robust 19.8% YoY Retail annual premium equivalent (APE) growth in Oct-23. However, the total life insurance industry posted a muted performance in October.

On a Total APE basis, the industry posted a muted 5% growth during Oct-23 owing to an 11% decline in LIC’s APE and 19.1% growth for the private sector, according to Emkay Financial Services. Considering the recent performance of the insurance sector, Emkay has maintained its preference order for privately listed life insurance players such as SBILIFE, HDFCLIFE, MAXF, and IPRU.

"The decent growth trend during Oct-23 resulted in the industry's Retail APE growing 9% YoY during YTDFY24, with the Private Sector growing 13.6% YoY and LIC 1.1% YoY. Among listed players, Max Life (up 37.6% YoY) reported strong Retail APE growth during Oct-23, followed by IPRU Life (up 21.1% YoY), HDFC Life (up 16.5% YoY) and SBI Life (up 16.4% YoY) reporting healthy growth," stated Emkay Financial services in its report.

Rating and target price of companies recommended by Emkay Securities.

For the upcoming month, Emkay is foreseeing some slowdown in the industry owing to the stronger base of November 2022. In its total outlook for the financial year 23-24, Emkay said that the private players would continue to log robust growth momentum with the total industry delivering a high single-digit retail APE growth (private sector: ~12-13%, LIC: low single-digit).

Performance of private players in the insurance sector in October 2023 Last month, HDFC Life and SBI Life reported a decent growth of 16.5% YoY and 16.4% YoY Retail APE, respectively. IPRU Life noted a robust 21.1% Retail APE growth during Oct-23, on a low base and considering the 25.6% decline in Retail APE during Oct-22. Among unlisted private players, Bajaj Allianz Life (up 26.7% YoY) and Tata AIA Life (up 22.8% YoY) reported resilient growth during Oct-23.

Emkay Global Financial Research expects private players' growth momentum to continue in the coming months, and they will also offer good value to investors.

“With the margin compression story already having played out in FY24, private life insurers are on track to deliver robust VNB growth in FY25 & beyond. Against the backdrop of life insurers underperforming CY23, we find current valuation attractive," stated Emkay.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

