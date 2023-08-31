Stocks to Buy: Aarti Industries, Navin Fluorine, UPL among 6 chemical stocks with up to 25% upside potential: Analyst3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST
As per the technical analysis report by the analyst, Aarti Industries, Navin Fluorine International, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and UPL are among stocks showing consolidation and are bottoming out and can see a decent upmove.
Aarti Industries, Navin Fluorine International, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, UPL and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals are six chemical sector stocks that can give up to 25% upside in the short term, according to Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.
