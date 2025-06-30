Stocks to buy: Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial to DLF — 10 stocks that can offer solid returns in second half of 2025

Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market has defied multiple hurdles to stage a sharp comeback in the first half of the calendar year 2025 after a tumultuous end to the last one. Trade war, India-Pakistan conflict, Iran-Israel war and earnings slowdown emerged as several headwinds which Nifty 50 overcame to record a nearly 8% jump in the first half of 2025 (H1 CY25).

Going ahead, analysts remain hopeful about the Nifty 50's outlook and expect the index to hit new highs in H2 CY25.

"On the fundamental front, the market is buoyed by expectations of strong Q1 FY26 earnings, continued policy support from the RBI, and pro-growth initiatives by the government. Positive developments on the international front, a normal monsoon forecast, easing geopolitical tensions, stable crude oil prices, and resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators, are likely to further bolster investor sentiment," said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services.

Commenting on the technical outlook, Harshal Dasani, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said the second half of 2025 appears to be on firmer ground, with key global macro indicators slowly falling into place.

"If current macro tailwinds hold steady, Nifty could comfortably scale 27,500 by the end of the year—even on a conservative basis. Unlike previous cycles, this rally is being built on improving internals, not just hope," Dasani said.

Stocks to buy Against this backdrop, analysts have shared several fundamental and technical stocks to buy for solid returns in H2 CY25. Here's a look:

1. Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern with strong volume, trading above all key EMAs, indicating bullish momentum. RSI and MACD support further upside, with potential targets of 3080-3150.

Analyst: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services

2. Mahanagar Gas Mahanagar Gas has given a breakout above trendline resistance with strong volume and a bullish EMA crossover. RSI near 68 and a rising MACD signal further upside potential towards 1670-1700.

Analyst: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services

3. Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank has broken out of a multi-year falling channel on the weekly chart, signalling a trend reversal. RSI at 62 and a bullish MACD crossover support further upside towards 215.

Analyst: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services

4. Jio Financial Jio Financial has given a trendline breakout and is trading above key EMAs, indicating strong bullish momentum. RSI above 75 and bullish MACD crossover suggest further upside potential towards 370.

Analyst: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services

5. Kirloskar Oil Engines According to KOEL, the demand for high and mid-horsepower diesel gensets would be driven by the power generating segment as well as the expansion of the roadways and real estate sectors. Furthermore, it is anticipated that demand for electric pumps would increase as electricity becomes available in rural regions are well-positioned to take advantage of on-demand pickup. Additionally, the demand from roads, metro projects, railroads, etc., will propel sales in the industrial area. The distribution sector will also benefit from improvements in core operations and a rise in client outsourcing of maintenance services.

Analyst: Anubhav Sangal, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza

6. J Kumar Infraprojects With an order inflow of ₹4,700 crore in FY25, the company's order book was valued at ₹22,238 crore as of March 31, 25. With projects totalling ₹4,250 crore, the firm is L1. Revenue visibility is provided by a strong and healthy order book for the upcoming three to four years. Over FY25–FY27E, we anticipate that the company will report a revenue CAGR of 19%.

Analyst: Anubhav Sangal, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza

7. DLF DLF's record FY25 performance, with ₹21,000+ crore pre-sales, ₹11,750 crore collections, and ₹4,350 crore PAT, underscores its robust growth trajectory. A zero-leverage development business, double-digit ROE (10.2%), and a strong land bank position, DLF for sustained expansion. The FY26 pipeline, targeting ₹20,000–22,000 crore pre-sales and ₹5,000 crore annual RentCo capex, reflects confidence in NCR dominance and strategic expansions into Mumbai and Goa. With high demand for branded residential and premium commercial assets, DLF’s dual-engine model, focusing on margins and cash flow, ensures resilience and long-term value creation.

Analyst: Anubhav Sangal, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza

8. HUL Hindustan Unilever has established a strong base around the ₹2300 level, which coincides with the S1 floor pivot and the previous breakout zone—both key technical supports. On the daily RSI chart, a complex W-shaped structure has emerged near the 40 mark, often indicative of a potential trend reversal and strengthening momentum.

We recommend going long in the ₹2310– ₹2290 range. The upside target is placed at ₹2600, while a stop-loss should be maintained below ₹2150 on a daily closing basis.

Analyst: Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research, Anand Rathi

9. VBL VBL has recently formed a tweezer bottom near the ₹446– ₹447 zone, which aligns with the S1 monthly floor pivot—indicating strong support at lower levels. Additionally, the RSI on the daily chart is showing an impulsive V-shaped recovery from the oversold region near the 30 mark, suggesting a potential shift in momentum. We recommend initiating long positions in the ₹462– ₹460 range, with an upside target of ₹510. A stop-loss should be placed below ₹435 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively.

Analyst: Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research, Anand Rathi

10. Voltas Voltas has recently broken out of a month-long consolidation phase, supported by a noticeable increase in volume—indicating strong accumulation interest. What makes this development technically significant is the Inside Value relationship formed during the consolidation, as the price action remained confined within the R3–S3 zone of the monthly Camarilla pivots. This structure, where the current month's pivots lie within the previous month's range, often precedes a powerful directional breakout. Strengthening the bullish outlook, the daily RSI has consistently remained above the 50 level and is currently positioned at 56, reflecting a build-up in momentum.

Trading Strategy:

Entry Zone: ₹ 1315– ₹ 1280

1315– 1280 Target: ₹ 1540

1540 Stop-loss: ₹ 1175 (on a daily closing basis)