Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled flat on Tuesday, 27 August, with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Titan as the top drags on them. The Nifty 50 closed just 7 points up at 25,017.75, while the Sensex ended 14 points up at 81,711.76.

On the other hand, the mid-and small-cap segments witnessed decent gains. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose half a per cent each. The domestic benchmarks ended lacklustre even as expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed in September remain a positive trigger for the market. Stretched valuations and geopolitical tensions are key challenges weighing on market sentiment.