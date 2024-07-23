Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy after Budget 2024: Experts recommend these nine shares to buy on Wednesday

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy after Budget 2024: SS WealthStreet recommends buying nine stocks, which include Ramco Cement, Rajesh Exports, NCC, Tata Consumer, and SBI Card

Experts say Budget 2024 aims to propel economic growth and position India as the third-largest economy.

Stocks to buy after Budget 2024: Despite the Indian stock market giving a thumbs down to the Union Budget 2024, experts are looking at the slide as an opportunity for long-term investors. They said that the Budget 2024 aims to propel economic growth with a vision of positioning India as the third-largest economy. Even if they didn't rule out knee jerks in the market in the near term, they believe that manufacturing, infrastructure, defence and power sectors can still be looked upon from a medium to long-term perspective.

Triggers for the market in Budget 2024

On takeaways for medium to long-term investors of the Indian stock market, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox, said, “The key highlight of the budget is the fine balance between fiscal prudence and welfare schemes, with a special focus on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The government remains focused on job creation, infrastructure development, strengthening the ecosystem for manufacturing, renewable energy and newer sectors and creating disposable income in the hands of people with a key focus on rural income. Though we do not rule out some knee-jerk reaction in markets, we sense that manufacturing, infrastructure, defence and power sectors can still be looked upon from a medium to long-term perspective."

Terming the Union Budget 2024 a growth-oriented budget, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “Budget 2024 aims to propel economic growth with a vision of positioning India as the third-largest economy. The budget focuses on multiple sectors while adhering to a fiscal consolidation roadmap, pegging the fiscal deficit for FY25 at 4.9% of the GDP, down from the interim budget estimate of 5.1. This is favourable for the economy from a long-term perspective as the government is committed to bringing it down to 4.5% of the GDP for FY26."

Infographic: Courtesy SS WealthStreet

Shares to buy after Budget 2024

Regarding stocks to buy after Budget 2024, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet listed the following nine shares:

1] SBI Card: Buy at 680 to 685, target 840, stop loss 595;

2] Oberoi Realty: Buy at 1570 to 1580, target 2050, stop loss 1280;

3] RITES: Buy at 650 to 660, target 880, stop loss 520;

4] KPIT Tech: Buy at 1690 to 1695, target 2080, stop loss 1500;

5] HBL Power: Buy at 540 to 550, target 765, stop loss 430;

6] Rajesh Exports: Buy at 310 to 312, target 435, target 225;

7] Ramco Cement: Buy at 790 to 795, target 965, stop loss 680;

8] NCC: Buy at 335, target 435, stop loss 270; and

9] Tata Consumer: Buy at 1220 to 1230, target 1480, stop loss 1070.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
