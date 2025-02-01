Stocks to buy after budget 2025: After the rise in income tax limit to ₹12 lakh in the new income tax regime, stock market experts expect auto, FMCG and consumer durable stocks to come under the radar of Dalal Street bulls. They said that a rise in the income tax limit from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh would leave more money in the hands of the middle class, which may boost consumption — a win-win situation for the above-mentioned sectors. They suggested buying these five shares to buy today: Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India, Marico, Voltas and Blue Star.

Budget 2025 proposal Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "The union budget provided a big relief to the Indian Middle Class by increasing the income tax limit from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh in the new income tax regime, keeping ₹75,000 standard deduction also available to them. After this Union Budget 2025 proposal on the direct taxes, the middle class will have more money in its hands, so their consumption and expenditure are expected to shoot up in FY26."

Echoing Avinash Gorakshkar's views, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “To fuel India's growth rate, the Government of India (GoI) is dependent upon the middle class as there is enough room for arise in consumption. Hence, leaving more money in the hands of the Indian middle class is expected to enable them to meet their aspirations by value-buying in consumer durable items like fans, air conditioners, electronic home appliances, homes, vehicles, etc.”

However, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities believes that two-wheeler companies are expected to benefit more than the four-wheeler maker companies. Similarly, white goods maker companies are expected to outperform their peers in the consumer durable stock segment.

Stocks to buy after Budget 2025 On stocks to buy after this union Budget 2025 proposal on income tax limit, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "One look at buying these five shares ahead of the budget 2025 date: Hero MotoCorp, Dabur India, Marico, Voltas, and Blue Star."