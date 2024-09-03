Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Alembic Pharma to Hind Copper—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week

Stocks to buy: Alembic Pharma to Hind Copper—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week

Nikita Prasad

  • Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities has recommended four stocks to buy this week based upon the fundamental and technical analysis in the current market scenario

Stocks to buy: Alembic Pharma, Hindustan Cooper, City Union Bank, and UPL Ltd are among four stock picks by SMC Global for this week

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 took a breather after a record rally and settled on a flat note on Tuesday, September 3, amid a lack of fresh catalysts, while weak global cues kept investors cautious. The 50-stock index settled in the green for the 14th straight session. Halting its 10-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 82,555.44.

The domestic market lacks fresh triggers, with most factors, including the 25 bps rate cut by the US Fed, already largely priced in amid stretched valuations. Experts believe a healthy consolidation period is needed to bring valuations back to more comfortable levels. Global cues are also muted as investors await US macro prints to gauge the size of the potential Fed rate cut this month.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
