Stocks to buy: Amber Enterprises, Syrma SGS get ‘Buy’ call from HDFC Securities; Check EMS sector stock picks
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has initiated coverage on Dixon Technologies with an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of ₹7,700 per share, Amber Enterprises with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target of ₹4,200 and Syrma SGS Technology with a ‘Buy’ call and a TP of ₹620 per share.
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry is estimated to see a strong growth of 30% or more led by the incentives implemented by the government aimed at improving critical infrastructure and reducing manufacturing and capital expenditure costs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started