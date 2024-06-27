Stocks to buy: Analysts recommend LIC Housing Finance, CE Info Systems, Ethos and NLC India
Stocks to buy: Analysts have recommended four stocks to buy which they believe have a decent upside potential based on the fundamentals and technical charts. These four stocks to buy are CE Info Systems, LIC Housing Finance, Ethos and NLC India.
Indian stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 hit record high levels on Thursday led by banking, FMCG, energy and metal stocks. The Sensex crossed 79,000-mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 surged above 23,970 level. Bank Nifty index continued its rally and surpassed the record high of 53,100.
