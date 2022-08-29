Anand Rathi bullish on this pharma stock, sees strong upside in 3 months2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma share price has been under pressure since quiet some time but at this juncture its trading near its crucial support, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi. On daily chart, Aurobindo Pharma has bullish crab harmonic pattern which is looking lucrative, it said in a note.