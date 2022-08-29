Aurobindo Pharma share price has been under pressure since quiet some time but at this juncture its trading near its crucial support, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi. On daily chart, Aurobindo Pharma has bullish crab harmonic pattern which is looking lucrative, it said in a note.

Thus, the brokerage house has a Buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma shares with a target price of ₹675 apiece, implying an upside potential of more than 25% from the current stock level with a time frame of three month and has advised traders to go long in the pharma stock with a stop loss of ₹472.

Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic pharmaceuticals and related services. Aurobindo Pharma is India’s second-largest pharma company & Largest generics company in the US (by Rx dispensed).

It is also the largest generic company in the US and is amongst the top 10 generic companies in seven out of 11 countries in Europe. The firm is among the top 5 listed pharmaceutical companies in India by FY22 revenue, the brokerage highlighted. The company has 14 state-of-the-art formulations manufacturing facilities, which are located in India, Portugal, Brazil and Puerto Rico.

For the quarter ended June 2022, its consolidated net profit was down by 32% to ₹520.5 crore as compared to ₹770 in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma's revenues from operations were up by 9% to ₹6,236 crore from ₹5,702 crore year-on-year (YoY).

In the Q1 FY23, US revenue increased by 11% to ₹2,971 crore and accounted for 47.7% of consolidated revenue and in dollar terms. Europe revenue decreased 2% YoY at ₹1,548 crore and Europe Formulations accounted for 24.8% of consolidated revenue.

K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company said, "We delivered a good performance amidst challenging environment, while reinforcing our growth pillars. Investments in product portfolio continued at a healthy pace as reflected in the filings and launches in the quarter."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.