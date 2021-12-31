Anand Rathi bullish on this chemical stock, sees over 37% upside

“The company focuses only on registering formulations and active ingredients for regions, globally. Its revenue has clocked a 15.1% CAGR from FY13 to FY21. We estimate revenue from new and existing registrations to register a 16.6% CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) over FY22-24. We estimate 16% and 10% revenue CAGRs over FY22-24 in its agrochemicals and nonagrochemical businesses, respectively," the brokerage note stated.

