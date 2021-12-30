This Tata Group stock could rally over 30% as Anand Rathi sees upside

“Rallis’ international crop protection business clocked an 12% CAGR over FY16-21. To support this growth, it is expanding capacities, setting up capacities for critical inputs (backward integration), registering more products and focusing on R&D to develop relevant products for key markets. We expect the growth momentum to continue. We expect international crop care business would register a 15% CAGR over FY22-24," the note added.