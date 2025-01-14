Five stocks to buy and sell today — 14 January

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Voltas: Sell rallies to ₹1650, stop ₹1675, target ₹1590
After a sharp breakdown in this counter, the revival in the prices looks limited. As the selling pressure intensifies, the constant supply could drag prices lower. Currently, the trends show signs of exhaustion and will have an upward bound from supports; the potential for moving higher emerges, and look to buy into this market. One can look to participate as trends have turned negative after the value area breakdown.
• Kitex: Buy ₹ 715, stop ₹695 target ₹765
While the markets, especially the midcaps, have been facing the heat, this counter managed to withstand the pressure and is now showing signs of revival. The strong showing on Monday despite the avalanche of selling across market highlights the probability of some trended action, the trends in the associated stocks have been on the decline. The sharp move above the cloud region in the intraday timeframe suggests that some steady ascent is possible in the next few days.
• Tata Communications: Sell below ₹1,630 and rally near ₹1,660, stop ₹1675, target ₹1590
This telecom counter after long period of consolidation shows the selling pressure has gained significance momentum as the trends began to gather steam and tread lower indicating a steady resolve. On Monday the sharp decline is indicating the onset of a new phase. Also, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing more weakness one can look to sell now and on rallies.
Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India
Reliance Industries:Current market price ₹1,239.85 | Buy range ₹1,230–1,250 | Profit goal ₹1,400 | Stop loss ₹1,192 | Timeframe 1–2 months
Marico:Current market price ₹668.40 | Buy range ₹646–670 | Profit goal ₹800 | Stop loss ₹612 | Timeframe 3–4 months
About the analysts: Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.