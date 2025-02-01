Explore

Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 1 February

Livemint 3 min read 01 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Here are the stocks to buy and sell today 1 February.
Summary

  • Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from two analysts: Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India:

● Minda Corp.: Current market price 570.40 | Buy range 555–573 | Profit goal 690 | Stop loss 518 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

Also Read | Sebi's F&O followup: Enhanced risk metrics to curb manipulation fears

● Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: Current market price 202.11 | Buy range 197–204 | Profit goal 240 | Stop loss 184 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

Stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• AMIORG: Buy 2390 and dips to 2350, stop 2325 target 2560

The stock had its fair share of ups and downs and the profit booking dragged the prices into some strong set of supports and is now triggering a revival. The robust long body candles that are associated gold financing stocks have been faring quite steadily. As momentum is building up we can look at the whole setup heading higher once again, consider going long.

Read this | Five fundamentally strong FMCG stocks are down 30% from 52-week highs

• COLPAL: Buy above 2830, stop 2790 target 3075

This counter after a sharp fall witnessed in the last 2 months is now taking steady support at the Kumo cloud highlighting the possibility of a revival. A strong showing on Thursday highlights positive sentiment. As the momentum is seen moving above important RSI zones we can consider going long.

• LUMAXTECH: Buy above 545, stop 530, target 595

This auto ancillary counter after long phase of declines shows that the buying interest emerge from lower levels. As momentum is gathering steam look to initiate long significant momentum in the last session, we can witness some trended action. Volumes are also seen picking up highlighting possibility of the trends to continue.

Stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy UPL at 603.75, Target 620-630, Stop Loss 592

The stock has closed above the 600 level on the hourly chart, supported by a positive RSI, indicating strong momentum. If it sustains above this level, we can expect a further uptrend with potential buying interest.

The government’s focus on increasing agricultural productivity through higher MSPs and increased rural spending can further benefit UPL.

Buy Tata Consumer at 1,024, Target 1,080-1,095, Stop Loss 980

The stock has given a breakout of the Reverse Head & Shoulders pattern on the hourly chart, signaling a bullish move. Additionally, drawing a retracement line from the high (1241) shows a close above the 38% level, indicating a near-term target of 1100 soon.

Also read | Astronomical gains in penny stocks under Sebi lens

With an expected rise in rural income and consumption, Tata Consumer is well-positioned to benefit from government incentives.

Buy BEL at 292.65, Target 305-309, Stop Loss 282

The stock has gained strong momentum after forming a near-term bottom at 252 and has successfully broken the trendline near 284 on the chart.

About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

