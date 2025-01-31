Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 31 January

Jio Financial Services Ltd: Sell below ₹ 235 | Stop ₹ 240 | Target ₹ 225

Jio Financial, a financial services company that is a favourite among the traders, still continues to witness some weakness and the inability to generate some upside can trigger some more declines in the coming days. The rally seen in the last few days has tread into resistance zones and could witness some sell-off once again. Consider going short on the breach of the said levels, as it has opened more room on the downside.