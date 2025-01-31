Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 31 January

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Kiri Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹585 | Stop ₹572 | Target ₹635
The chemical sector has once again shown some spirited rise in the last few sessions, and the strong surge seen in this counter now highlights the possibility of more upward traction. The strong dip into the cloud region and rebound with some buying picking up can be a good time to consider this for longs. The last few days have been showing some steady upward rise, suggesting a buy possibility.
• Cartrade Tech Ltd: Buy above ₹1,640 | Stop ₹1,605 | Target ₹1,790
CarTrade Tech Ltd reported a net profit of ₹43 crore, a turnaround from the ₹24 crore loss, it reported in the same quarter last year. With encouraging Q3 numbers a strong push above recent resistance around ₹1,620, inviting us to go long. The move seen recently supported by long body bullish candle and volumes along with the rising momentum suggests we can go long. As RSI is heading higher, the upward momentum could persist in the coming sessions fuelled by positive market sentiment.
- Jio Financial Services Ltd: Sell below ₹235 | Stop ₹240 | Target ₹225
Jio Financial, a financial services company that is a favourite among the traders, still continues to witness some weakness and the inability to generate some upside can trigger some more declines in the coming days. The rally seen in the last few days has tread into resistance zones and could witness some sell-off once again. Consider going short on the breach of the said levels, as it has opened more room on the downside.
Stocks recommendations by MarketSmith India:
- Bharti Airtel Ltd: Current market price ₹ 1,640.75| Buy range ₹ 1,610–1,635| Profit goal ₹ 1,850| Stop loss ₹ 1,558| Timeframe 3–4 months
- Avanti Feeds: Current market price ₹ 696 | Buy range ₹ 674–700| Profit goal ₹ 880| Stop loss ₹ 630| Timeframe 2–3 months
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
SRF: Buy at ₹2,831, target ₹2,915-2,950, stop loss ₹2,750.
The stock has given a rectangle breakout and closed at a new lifetime high, indicating strong bullish momentum. The breakout suggests an upside rally, with the first target at ₹2,900, followed by ₹3,000+ in the near term. Strong volume confirms the move, and the breakout level now acts as key support. Traders should watch for sustained momentum while managing risk with a stop-loss below the breakout zone.
UBL: Buy at ₹2,124.40, target ₹2,175-2,195, stop loss ₹2,096
On the lower time frame, the stock has given a rising wedge breakout, signalling a potentially strong move ahead. The breakout is backed by good volumes, adding conviction to the price action. In the short term, a further upside can be expected if the stock sustains above the breakout level. Traders should monitor for follow-through buying while managing risk with appropriate stop-loss levels.
Navin Fluorine: Buy at ₹3,908.25, target ₹4,005-4,025, stop loss ₹3,830.
On the hourly chart, the stock has broken the upper channel and managed to close above the key level of ₹3,830, indicating bullish strength. If the price sustains above this level, a continuation of the uptrend is likely. As per retracement targets, the stock could soon touch ₹4,000+ levels. Traders should watch for sustained momentum and volume confirmation.
About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
