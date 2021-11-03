“We expect the banking sector to lead the markets from here on given the strong rebound in earnings in H2FY2022 due to the pick up in AUM growth and decline in provisioning. We also expect sectors like aviation, consumer durables, hotels, multiplexes, and real estate to do well on the back of strong earnings growth in H2FY2022 due to further reopening of the economy and pent-up demand," Angel One's note stated.