Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 29 January
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 29 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on Thursday, 29 January.
The Nifty 50 ended the session on a strong note on 28 January 2026, closing at 25,342.75, up by 167.35 points or 0.66%, marking a relief bounce after the recent corrective phase. Despite the sharp intraday recovery, the broader technical structure still reflects caution rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
