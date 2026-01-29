Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 29 January

The Nifty technical view

On the daily chart, the index continues to trade below its key short-term averages, with the 20-day DMA and 40-day DEMA placed near 25,719 and 25,718, respectively, both well above the current close. This indicates that the short-term trend remains under pressure. The daily RSI is hovering around 40, suggesting weak momentum and only a mild recovery from oversold conditions. The MACD on the daily timeframe remains deeply negative at around –210, confirming that the broader trend is still bearish and that the recent upmove is more of a pullback than a structural shift. However, the index is holding above the 20-HMA at 25,184 and the 40-HEMA at 25,277, which provides some near-term support and hints at base formation after the recent decline.