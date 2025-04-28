Three stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj's expert recommendations for 28 April

Market update: Nifty daily and hourly analysis

On the daily chart, Friday saw a big red candle after touching a low of 21,735, indicating some profit booking. The key support level is at 24,000. If the market breaks below this, we may see further selling pressure.

The next fresh buying opportunity will come once we close above 24,530, which is the 61.8% retracement level between the lifetime high of 26,257 and the recent low of 21,735.