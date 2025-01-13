Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—13 January

On Friday, the market opened flat at 23,551.90, and with high volumes, it fell by 222 points to the intra-day low of 23,344.35. However, after coming close to 23,350, the market showed strength and rose 240 points to intra-day high of 23,596.60. The market could not sustain at that level and closed at 23437.35. with the Nifty media (-3.59%), Nifty Realty (-2.77%), and the Nifty PSU Bank index (-2.72%) dragging the market down. The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,431.50, while the BSE Sensex declined by -0.31%, closing at 77,378.91.

The Nifty IT closed in green.

The top performers in Nifty 50 stocks were Tata Consultancy Services (+5.62%), Tech Mahindra (+3.82) and HCL Technologies (+3.12%).

On the other hand, the top losers in the market were Indusind Bank (-4.41%), Adani Enterprises (-4.18%), NTPC (-3.78%), and Bharat Electronics (-13.64%).

Indian stock market’s outlook

On the daily chart, the Nifty is trading below its 20-day moving average (DMA) at 23,888 and 40-day exponential moving average (DEMA) at 24,033, indicating weakness. The momentum indicator shows a negative crossover, further confirming bearish sentiment.

On the hourly chart, the Nifty is trading below its 20-hour moving average (HMA) at 23,548 and 40-hour exponential moving average (HEMA) at 23,636. However, the momentum indicator has a positive crossover, signalling a possible short-term recovery.

Market breadth remains negative, with 554 stocks advancing and 2,289 stocks declining on the National Stock Exchange.

View Full Image Short-term trend.

View Full Image Medium-term trend.

The Bank Nifty is trading below its 200-Day Simple Moving Average at 50,723.50. In the Bank Nifty, we saw a decline of -4.55% this week.

If we analyze the VWAP for the past year (from 1 January 2024 to today), the Bank Nifty has closed below 48,991, which clearly indicates a weak structure on the charts. In summary, if the Bank Nifty trades below the 49,500 level next week, we may witness a sharp decline of 2,000-3,000 points in the coming days.

View Full Image The Bank Nifty is trading below its 200-Day Simple Moving Average at 50,723.50.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Tata Consultancy Services: Buy at ₹4,265; Target: ₹4,350-4,370; Stop loss: 4,202.

After a strong performance, the stock rallied by nearly 5.6% and successfully closed above the critical level of ₹4,205. A further move of 150-200 points is anticipated from the current levels.

Marico: Buy at ₹673.90; Target: ₹695-705; Stop loss: ₹660.

FMCG has outperformed the markets and hourly chart, we can see a bullish divergence on this stock, expecting this rally to continue for a few days .

SRF: Buy at ₹2,602; Target: ₹2,800; Stop loss: ₹2,480.

US gas distributors announced a price hike for refrigerant gases. iGas USA said the supply of R32 and R125 has been impacted, and prices will be increased by up to 200%.

The stock rallied 10% and is expected to make a new lifetime high in the coming days.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

