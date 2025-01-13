Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—13 January

Nifty and Bank Nifty analysis

On Friday, the market opened flat at 23,551.90, and with high volumes, it fell by 222 points to the intra-day low of 23,344.35. However, after coming close to 23,350, the market showed strength and rose 240 points to intra-day high of 23,596.60. The market could not sustain at that level and closed at 23437.35. with the Nifty media (-3.59%), Nifty Realty (-2.77%), and the Nifty PSU Bank index (-2.72%) dragging the market down. The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,431.50, while the BSE Sensex declined by -0.31%, closing at 77,378.91.