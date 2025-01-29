Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—29 January

Nifty and Bank Nifty analysis
On 28 January, the market opened with a gap-up, with bulls dominating the session throughout the day. The Nifty closed up by 128 points at 22,957 (+0.56%), while the Bank Nifty closed 802 points higher at 48,855 (+1.67%).
Major sell-offs were observed in pharma (-2.30%), energy (-1.30%), and media (-1.20%). The top-performing sectors included realty (+2.17%), finance (+1.89%), and the Bank Nifty (+1.67%).
The top performers in the Nifty 50 stocks were Bajaj Finance (+4.26%), Axis Bank (+3.77%), Shriram Finance (+3.61%), and Bajaj Fiserv (+3.35%).
On the other hand, the top losers in the market were Sun Pharma (-4.50%), Britannia (-2.20%), and Hindalco (-2.20%).
Stock market outlook
Bullish sentiment dominated the market, fueled by ICICI Bank's stellar results and the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity infusion, which created a conducive environment for financial and banking stocks to outperform.
Despite a global sell-off, the Indian market showed resilience and rallied.
On the hourly timeframe, the Nifty is trading below all major EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200), indicating weakness.
Additionally, the weekly and monthly expiry for the Nifty is lined up this week. The open interest (OI) data shows significant activity on 23,000 CE and 23,000 PE, making 23,000 a crucial psychological level for market participants, suggesting a tough battle between bulls and bears.
-If the Nifty sustains above 23,000, the market can expect a rally towards 23,300-23,450.
-If the Nifty slips below 23,000, levels around 22,760 may be seen soon.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Bajaj Finserv Ltd: Buy at ₹1,768 | Target ₹1,786-1,795 | Stop loss ₹1,752.
The stock managed to close above the ₹1,760 level and is trading above major EMAs.
ICICI Bank Ltd: Buy at ₹1,246.90 | Target ₹1,262-1,268 | Stop loss ₹1,237.
The stock has shown a strong uptrend after a prolonged sell-off. On the 30-minute timeframe, the stock has given a trendline breakout on the upside. Taking a long trade appears to be a low-risk, high-reward idea in the current scenario.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Buy at ₹1,887.75 | Target ₹1,915-1,925 | Stop loss ₹1,862.
Just like ICICI Bank, the stock has given a trendline breakout. If the price sustain above ₹1,920 level, the stock can give further upmove.
Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.