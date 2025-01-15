Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—15 January

Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—15 January

Ankush Bajaj

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 15 January.

Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 15 January.
Gift this article

Nifty50 and Nifty Bank analysis

The Nifty50 had a gap-up opening at 23,216.50 on Tuesday and ended the day at 23,176.05, up 0.39% from Monday's close.

Nifty50 and Nifty Bank analysis

The Nifty50 had a gap-up opening at 23,216.50 on Tuesday and ended the day at 23,176.05, up 0.39% from Monday's close.

Source: TradingView
Source: TradingView

Top-performing indices included the Nifty PSU Bank Index (+4.20%), Nifty Metal Index (+3.98%), Nifty PSE Index (+3.14%), and Nifty Commodities Index (+3.00%). Meanwhile, Nifty IT, FMCG, and Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 indices closed in the red. The BSE Sensex posted a gain of 0.22%, closing at 76,499.63.

The top performers among Nifty50 stocks were ADANIENT (+7.05%), HINDALCO (+4.82%), and ADANIPORTS (+5.25%).

The top losers were HCLTECH (-8.52%), HINDUNILVR (-3.35%), APOLLOHOSP (-1.81%), and TITAN (-1.41%).

Indian stock market outlook

As I said in my earlier reports, my view on the Nifty was bearish, and the index has tested 23,134.

At the current level, the index price is significantly below major exponential moving averages (EMAs), and key technical indicators including RSI are in the oversold zone. This suggests a bounce back from the current levels is possible. However, this pullback can be used as a shorting opportunity.

Also read: HCL serves up a heady cocktail, but valuation leaves no room for error

If the index reaches the 23,350-23,450 range, fresh shorts can be initiated. My bearish view on the index will remain intact as long as it closes below 23,700.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Sunpharma: Buy at 1,770; Target 1,820-1,835 Stop Loss 1,723

On the four-hour chart, the stock has tested the recent demand zone between 1,760 and 1,723. Additionally, an RSI divergence is visible on the chart, indicating a potential pullback. We expect the stock to move towards 1820-1835.

Also read: Power thieves are dragging down one of India’s oldest power utilities

BIOCON:Buy at 387.65; Target 420-435; Stop Loss 370

Despite the sell-off in major sectors, the pharma sector remains intact. Notably, Biocon is trading near its 52-week high, and a rally is anticipated, potentially breaking new highs in the near term.

IEX:Buy at 167; Target 180; Stop Loss 158

After a sell-off from 192, the stock has retested its major demand zone (164-158) and has shown some signs of a pullback. At this level, a long position can be considered with low risk.

Also read | Avenue Supermarts: Margin pressure, new chief in investor cart

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.