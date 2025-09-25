Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 25 September

On Wednesday, Indian equities opened the session on a gap-down, testing the psychological 25,000 level as strong support. While the benchmark attempted to recover during intraday trading, selling pressure persisted, and the market eventually closed in the red. The Nifty 50 slipped 112.60 points or 0.45% to close at 25,056.90, while the BSE Sensex lost 386.47 points or 0.47% to settle at 81,715.63.

Top three stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 25 September

Buy Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,580.30

Why it’s recommended : Deepak Fertilisers is showing encouraging strength after forming a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, which has now been broken on the upside — a bullish signal. The RSI at 67 reflects healthy momentum, while the MACD at +5 confirms trend reversal with positive alignment. The ADX at 17 indicates that the trend is still in an early phase, leaving room for further strengthening. Price action suggests demand absorption near support, setting the stage for a move higher.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 67 — bullish momentum

- MACD (12,26): +5 — positive crossover

- ADX (14): 17 — trend building phase

Technical view : Sustaining above ₹ 1,558 supports an upside move toward ₹ 1,625.

Risk factors: Fertiliser and chemical businesses are highly exposed to raw material price swings and regulatory policies. Profit-taking may emerge after recent gains.

Buy at : ₹ 1,580.30

Target price: ₹ 1,625

1,625 Stop loss: ₹ 1,558

Buy: Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 266.25

Why it’s recommended: Godawari Power is displaying strong price action after breaking out of a rectangle pattern on the daily chart, signaling continuation of the uptrend. The RSI at 69 is in bullish territory, while the MACD at +13 strengthens the case for upward momentum. The ADX at 52 indicates very strong trend strength, validating the ongoing rally. Price structure is aligned with sectoral momentum in metals, adding conviction to the breakout.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 69 — bullish momentum

- MACD (12,26): +13 — positive, confirming uptrend

-ADX (14): 52 — very strong trend

Technical view: Holding above ₹ 262 keeps momentum intact, with potential to rally toward ₹ 275.

Risk factors: Highly cyclical metal business exposed to steel demand and price volatility. Sensitive to export and policy changes.

Buy at : ₹ 266.25

Target price: ₹ 275

275 Stop loss: ₹ 262

Buy: Kaynes Technology India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 7,454.00

Why it’s recommended: Kaynes Technology is trading close to lifetime highs, showing consistent strength despite broader market volatility. The RSI at 75 signals strong bullish momentum, while the MACD at +275 highlights powerful trend continuation. The ADX at 32 further confirms healthy trend strength. The stock is consolidating just below record highs, and once the resistance is cleared, a clean breakout with strong follow-through is expected.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 75 — strong bullish momentum

-MACD (12,26): +275 — positive, confirming strength

-ADX (14): 32 — strong trend strength

Technical view : Sustaining above ₹ 7,410 sets the stage for a breakout toward ₹ 7,535.

Risk factors: Valuations remain rich; vulnerable to order book delays or global tech-cycle weakness. Volatility may spike near lifetime high zones.

Buy at : ₹ 7,454.00

Target price: ₹ 7,535

7,535 Stop loss: ₹ 7,410

Market Wrap

The Nifty Bank ended lower, shedding 388.25 points or 0.70% to close at 55,121.50, reflecting weakness in financial heavyweights.

Cyclical pockets offered limited support, with only the FMCG index rising 0.18%. However, broader sentiment remained weak as the Realty index slipped 2.49%, the Auto index fell 1.15%, and the Energy sector dropped 0.89%.

In stock-specific action, PowerGrid surged 1.63% on strong institutional buying, while NTPC advanced 1.34% and Hindustan Unilever rose 1.08%. Conversely, Tata Motors slipped 2.26%, Bharat Electronics Limited dropped 2.23%, and Adani Enterprises declined 2.11%, keeping IT and consumption stocks under pressure.

Overall, the market showed resilience around the 25,000 support level, but selling pressure dominated towards the close, resulting in a red finish for major indices.

Nifty Technical Outlook Daily & Hourly Chart

The Nifty 50 closed on 24 September 2025, at 25,056.90, down 112.60 points or 0.45%, marking its third consecutive session of weakness as selling pressure persisted at higher levels. The decline reflects market hesitation near crucial support zones, with intraday signals showing weakening momentum.

From a daily perspective, the index continues to hover above its medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 24,943 and the 40-DEMA at 24,957 acting as important swing supports. However, momentum indicators are cooling, with the RSI slipping to 52 from recent highs, showing waning strength, even as the MACD remains positive at +112, maintaining the broader bullish bias for now.

On the intraday chart, the picture has turned cautious. The index is trading below both the 20-HMA (25,165) and 40-HEMA (25,184), with a fresh negative crossover signaling near-term weakness. The hourly RSI has dropped to 37, entering the bearish zone, while the hourly MACD at –52 further confirms intraday downside momentum. This setup points to rising vulnerability around the critical 25,000 support level.

The derivatives data support the cautious tone. Total Call OI stands at 16.29 crore, higher than Put OI at 12.76 crore, leaving a negative OI differential of –3.53 crore. The day’s OI change also reflects bearish undertones, with heavy Call additions of 5.34 crore versus Put additions of just 3.41 lakh, resulting in a net negative OI change of –1.93 crore. The 25,100 strike saw the highest Call writing, establishing it as immediate resistance, while the 25,000 strike remains the heaviest Put base, making it the make-or-break support for the near term.

Overall View: The Nifty is trading right at the 25,050–25,000 support zone, a crucial level highlighted in earlier reports. A decisive breach below 25,000 could trigger panic selling, dragging the index lower toward 24,850–24,750. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 25,100–25,150, and only a sustained move above this zone will stabilize sentiment and open the path to 25,300+.

With the negative intraday crossover and bearish OI build-up, the short-term bias has shifted from cautious to bearish. Traders should closely watch the 25,000 mark as the key pivot; holding above it could result in a technical bounce, while a breakdown would confirm further weakness.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.