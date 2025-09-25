Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 25 September

The derivatives data support the cautious tone. Total Call OI stands at 16.29 crore, higher than Put OI at 12.76 crore, leaving a negative OI differential of –3.53 crore. The day’s OI change also reflects bearish undertones, with heavy Call additions of 5.34 crore versus Put additions of just 3.41 lakh, resulting in a net negative OI change of –1.93 crore. The 25,100 strike saw the highest Call writing, establishing it as immediate resistance, while the 25,000 strike remains the heaviest Put base, making it the make-or-break support for the near term.