Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 5 December

Summary & outlook: The Nifty remains structurally strong above the 25,780–26,000 zone, but signs of momentum exhaustion are becoming visible on both daily and hourly charts. As long as the index holds above 26,000, the medium-term bias stays positive. However, a lack of strong directional momentum suggests that the index may remain range-bound between 25,900 and 26,200 in the near term. A breakout above 26,200 could reignite bullish momentum toward 26,500, while a sustained drop below 25,950 may trigger a short-term corrective move toward 25,800.