Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—27 January

DIVISLAB: Buy at ₹ 5,762; target price ₹ 5,820-5,850; stop loss ₹ 5,700

On a longer time frame, the stock is trading within a range despite a major sell-off in the broader market, which highlights its strength. The stock has taken support from a major demand zone ( ₹5,752-5,712) and we can expect a pullback up to ₹5,820. If this level sustains, a further move of 80-100 points in the stock is anticipated.