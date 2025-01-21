Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends two stocks for today—21 January
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 21 January.
Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis
The Nity50 opened with a significant gap up of 102 points at 23,306.20. However, sellers intervened and pulled the index down 136 points to 23,170.65. Nevertheless, it found strong support at 23,170 and rebounded 215 points to close at 23,337.05. The BSE Sensex closed at 77073.44, up 0.59%.