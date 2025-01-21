Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends two stocks for today—21 January

The Nity50 opened with a significant gap up of 102 points at 23,306.20. However, sellers intervened and pulled the index down 136 points to 23,170.65. Nevertheless, it found strong support at 23,170 and rebounded 215 points to close at 23,337.05. The BSE Sensex closed at 77073.44, up 0.59%.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

The Nifty Auto, Nifty India Consumption and Nifty FMCG indices underperformed the market and closed in red.

The top performers among Nifty50 stocks were KOTAKBANK (+9.06%), WIPRO (+6.5%), BAJFINANCE (+3.42%) and BAJAJFINSV (+3.25%). The top losers were SBILIFE (-2.65%), TRENT (-2.20%) and SHRIRAMFIN (-1.98%).

Indian stock market outlook

As mentioned in an earlier report, the market was expected to bounce back to the 23,350–23,400 range. Today, the market is trading near this level, which also corresponds to the 38% retracement from the recent swing high and swing low. For the next few days, 23,400 will be a key level. If the market fails to sustain above this, we anticipate a fresh sell-off.

Also read: Metro Brands had a decent Q3 but remains in the slow growth lane

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

REDINGTON | Buy at: ₹ 222; Target: ₹ 236-242; stop loss: ₹ 214

The stock has crossed its lifetime high after a prolonged consolidation phase. Additionally, the surge in volume confirms a bullish trend in the near term.

Also read: Wipro fights its way back into the game

BIOCON | Buy at: ₹ 401.55; target: ₹ 428-435; stop loss: ₹ 386

The chart of Biocon has been showing a strong bullish trend for a long time. Today, the stock closed at a lifetime high. Taking a long trade with a small stop-loss could be a good strategy.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also read | Kotak Bank: Lower cost of funds prevents margin slide