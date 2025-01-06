Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—6 January

Nifty and Bank Nifty: Indian equity benchmark indices were dragged lower by IT and financial sectors on Friday, 3 January. The Nifty 50 index dropped 0.76% to 24,004.75 points, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 79,223.11 points. The financial sector fell 1.13%, and the IT sector lost 1.41%, reversing gains from the previous session.