Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 1 February

On Friday, the market closed in higher, with bulls dominating the session throughout the day. Nifty closed up by 258.90 points at 23,508 (+1.11%), while Bank Nifty closed 275.25 points higher at 49,587 (+0.56%).

The sectors that remained almost flat were Healthcare (0.18%), Financial Services (0.38%), and the Service Sector (0.54%), with none of the sectors closing in the red after a long time.

View Full Image (Source: TradingView)

The top-performing sectors included PSE (+2.64%), ENERGY (+2.63%), and FMCG (+2.04%).

The top performers in Nifty 50 stocks were Tata Consumer (+5.99%), Bharat Electronics Limited (+4.99%), Trent (+4.39%), and Nestle (+4.32%).

On the other hand, the top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel (-0.88%), JSW Steel (-0.62%), and Bajaj FinServ (-0.52%).

Stock market outlook

From a technical standpoint, Nifty has exhibited a falling wedge breakout, a pattern that typically suggests a short-term bullish reversal. This indicates that the market could witness an upward move if key resistance levels are breached. Furthermore, Nifty has moved above the 21-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which reinforces a positive trend and suggests continued buying momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also signals strong buying interest, further supporting a potential uptrend in the near term.

Crucial support and resistance levels

As the budget session unfolds, market participants should closely monitor key levels. The immediate support range for Nifty is between 23,300 and 23,200, which will act as a safety cushion in case of market corrections.

On the upside, resistance is seen between 23,600 and 23,800, where selling pressure could emerge. A decisive break above this resistance zone could fuel further gains, while a fall below support levels may trigger a short-term downtrend.

View Full Image (Source: TradingView)

Trading strategy for Budget day

Given the heightened volatility expected due to budget-related announcements, traders must adopt a disciplined risk management strategy. The high VIX of 16% suggests that significant market swings are likely, making it essential to adjust position sizing accordingly and avoid excessive leverage. Short-term traders should be prepared for sharp intraday movements and consider implementing stop-loss levels to protect capital.

Additionally, scalp trading and short-term strategies may be more effective than holding long positions, given the uncertainty surrounding policy announcements. Traders should remain cautious and react swiftly to market movements while keeping an eye on fiscal policy changes that could impact specific sectors.

With the Union Budget set to be announced on 1 February, investors are keenly watching sectors that may benefit from government policies. Based on key themes such as agro,consumption and aerospace & defense, I have identified UPL, Tata Consumer, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as strong contenders for potential upside.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy UPL at ₹ 603.75, Target ₹ 620-630, Stop Loss ₹ 592

Sector: Agriculture & Agrochemicals

Why it’s a Pick:

The stock has closed above the 600 level on the hourly chart, supported by a positive RSI, indicating strong momentum.

If it sustains above this level, we can expect a further uptrend with potential buying interest.

The government’s focus on increasing agricultural productivity through higher MSPs and increased rural spending can further benefit UPL.

Buy Tata Consumer at ₹ 1,024, Target ₹ 1,080-1,095, Stop Loss ₹ 980

Sector: FMCG & Consumer Goods

Why it’s a Pick:

The stock has given a breakout of the Reverse Head & Shoulders pattern on the hourly chart, signaling a bullish move.

Additionally, drawing a retracement line from the high (1241) shows a close above the 38% level, indicating a near-term target of 1100 soon.

With an expected rise in rural income and consumption, Tata Consumer is well-positioned to benefit from government incentives.

Buy BEL at ₹ 292.65, Target ₹ 305-309, Stop Loss ₹ 282

Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Why it’s a Pick:

The stock has gained strong momentum after forming a near-term bottom at 252 and has successfully broken the trendline near 284 on the chart.

This breakout indicates a potential bullish move, and if sustained, we can expect the stock to reach 310+ levels soon in the near term.

With an expected increase in defense spending and self-reliance initiatives, BEL is likely to benefit from new government policies.

