Markets
Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 1 February
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 1 February.
Market recap: 31 January
On Friday, the market closed in higher, with bulls dominating the session throughout the day. Nifty closed up by 258.90 points at 23,508 (+1.11%), while Bank Nifty closed 275.25 points higher at 49,587 (+0.56%).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more