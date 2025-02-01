Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 1 February

Stock market outlook

From a technical standpoint, Nifty has exhibited a falling wedge breakout, a pattern that typically suggests a short-term bullish reversal. This indicates that the market could witness an upward move if key resistance levels are breached. Furthermore, Nifty has moved above the 21-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which reinforces a positive trend and suggests continued buying momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also signals strong buying interest, further supporting a potential uptrend in the near term.