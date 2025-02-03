Markets
Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 3 February
SummaryHere are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 3 February.
Market recap: 1 February
The Indian stock market closed on the upside, with the Auto and IT and Consumption sectors pulled the market up. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,188.65 while the BSE Sensex closed at 79,943.71, up 1.83%.
