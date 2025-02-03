Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 3 February

The Indian stock market closed on the upside, with the Auto and IT and Consumption sectors pulled the market up. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,188.65 while the BSE Sensex closed at 79,943.71, up 1.83%.

Nifty Media sectors underperformed the market and closed in red.

The top performers in Nifty 50 stocks were EICHERMOT (+8.65%), BAJAJFINSV (+7.88%), BAJFINANCE (+6.32%) and MARUTI (+5.65%).

On the other hand, the top losers in the market were SUNPHARMA (-0.63%) and BRITANNIA (-0.14%).

Indian stock market’s outlook

As indicated on the chart, the Nifty has broken through the 24,000 level. We can now shift our focus to a new market trend.

This trend is expected to continue in the market as long as it remains above the 20-day moving average (DMA) of 24,013.25. - Bank Nifty crossed the 100 DMA level of 51,590.15 and closed at 51,605.

TradingView

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy Voltas buy at 1835 tgt 1885-1910 sl 1760.

Stock has broken imp level of 1810 with good volume we might see a good up trend.

Auropharma buy at 1348 tgt 1405-1426 sl 1320.

Based on recent bullishness of Pharma sector I have picked this stock looks good stock to buy.

Laurus lab buy at 617 tgt 645-665 sl 584.

Stock has broken recent high on charts looks a good stock to take bullish trade.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

