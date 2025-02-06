Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—6 February

Market update: Nifty and Bank Nifty analysis

On 5 February, the market closed flat, with bulls attempting to take control initially. However, in the second half, bears regained dominance, leading to a decline. The Nifty closed down by 42.95 points at 23,696 (-0.18%), while the Bank Nifty closed at 50,343, UP by 185 points (-0.37%).