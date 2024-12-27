Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—27 December

Nifty and Bank Nifty: The Indian stock market closed almost flat on Thursday, 26 December. The Nifty 50 closed with a marginal gain of 0.10%, or 22.55 points, settling at 23,750. The BSE Sensex also remained flat at 78,472 points.
Today’s trading volumes were moderate as the market displayed signs of consolidation within a narrow range. Sectorial performance was mixed, with the Nifty Auto index outperforming, closing at 22,876, up 0.84%, driven by optimism in the automotive sector. In contrast, the Nifty Metal index underperformed, declining by 0.14%, reflecting weakness in metal stocks. Hindustan Copper surged by 6.5%, while Hindustan Zinc dropped by 2%.
The top losers on the Nifty were Asian Paints (-0.95%), Titan (-0.91%), and JSW Steel (-0.80%). The top gainers included Adani Ports (+5.22%), M&M (+1.60%), and SBI Life (+1.60%).
Indian stock market outlook: The Nifty 50 is currently in a consolidation phase, trading near its 200-day moving average. A clear uptrend is expected only if the index surpasses the 24,000 level; until then, the market is likely to trade within a range over the next few days.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Petronet LNG: Buy at ₹345; Target ₹364-375; Stop Loss ₹336.
The stock has found strong support and has successfully closed above the trendline at ₹340, breaking out from the upper side of the channel where selling pressure was observed around the ₹380 level. This stock appears to be a strong candidate for a potential upside move.
REC Ltd: Buy at ₹519; Target ₹545-560; Stop Loss ₹504.
The stock has found strong support at recent lows, and yesterday’s bullish price action indicates it can be a good candidate to go long with low risk.
Newgen Software: Buy at ₹1658; Target ₹1700-1725; Stop Loss ₹1634.
Technically, the stock looks strong, having managed to close above its recent high of ₹1600. The stock may continue its rally in the coming days.
Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.
