Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—30 December

Indian stock market’s outlook: The Nifty opened on a positive note and maintained momentum during the initial trade but struggled to sustain gains at higher levels. Once again, the index failed to close above its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) at 23,862. A decisive close above this level could trigger short-covering rallies towards 24,200-24,300. On the downside, the index has immediate support in the 23,600-23,500 zone, backed by active put writing. A break below this zone could invite fresh selling pressure, potentially pushing the index towards the recent swing low of 23,300.