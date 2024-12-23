Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—23 December

Nifty and Bank Nifty on 20 December: The Indian stock market continued its bearish trend on Friday, 20 December, with both major indices closing in the red. The Nifty 50 ended 1.52% lower, down by 365 points, closing at 23,587, while the Bank Nifty fell 1.77%, tracking widespread selling across sectors, with banking and automobile sectors leading the decline.