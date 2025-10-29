Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 29 October
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 29 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 29 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
Indian equities experienced a range-bound session, with the benchmark indices closing on a muted note after early volatility. The Nifty 50 slipped 29.85 points (0.11%) to close at 25,936.20, while the Sensex declined 150.68 points (0.18%) to end at 84,628.16. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank managed to stay in positive territory, rising 99.85 points (0.17%) to finish at 58,214.10.
