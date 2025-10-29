Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 29 October

In summary, the Nifty’s trend remains structurally positive, but the near-term outlook is clouded by overbought momentum indicators and resistance at higher levels. Immediate support lies around 25,850, and unless the index decisively breaks above 25,950, a period of consolidation or mild profit booking is likely. A sustained move above 25,950 could pave the way for further upside toward 26,050 and eventually 26,200, while a break below 25,850 may drag the index down to 25,750. Traders are advised to adopt a cautious stance and consider establishing new long positions only on dips or a confirmed breakout above key resistance levels.