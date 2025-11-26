Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 26 November

On the hourly chart, the weakness is more evident. Nifty is now trading below both the 20-hour and 40-hour moving averages, which are placed at 26,033 and 26,006 respectively. The hourly RSI has dipped sharply to 36, nearing oversold territory, while the MACD has turned negative at –35. This breakdown on intraday indicators suggests growing intraday pressure and a possible extension of the pullback unless the index regains 26,000 swiftly.