Stocks to buy: APL Apollo Tubes and INOX India among 6 stocks that can give solid double-digit returns in 1 year
Stocks to buy: The Q4 earnings, macro numbers and global cues are expected to move the Indian stock market in the near term. Experts recommend six stocks for solid double-digit returns in next 12 months.
Stocks to buy: Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 fell almost a per cent in intraday trade on Friday, April 12, indicating a cautious sentiment in the market ahead of the start of the March quarter earnings.
