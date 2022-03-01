Leveraging its strong product portfolio, TVS Motors has gained market share in both scooters and premium motorcycles segments. Its market share in scooters and in the premium motorcycles segment have improved. The company is also doing well in the overseas markets with its share in India’s 2W exports rising, highlighted brokerage Axis Securities.

Recommending it as its top stock pick for the week, the brokerage has Buy rating on TVS Motors shares with a target price of ₹720 apiece, considering the better business visibility, improving economic situation, and healthy exports outlook, it remains positive on the auto stock over the medium to long term.

“We expect the company's volumes to grow by around 9.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY21-24E. We expect robust revenue/earnings CAGRs of 16%/36% over FY21-24E. Considering the new product launches and improving demand outlook for the company in domestic as well as international markets, we expect TVS Motors to grow ahead of the industry over the next 2 years," the note stated.

Axis Securities also expects the company’s EBITDA margins to remain sustainable at current levels over the coming quarters on account of improving product mix, higher exports, and cost optimization measures.

The auto manufacturer is turning more aggressive on electric vehicles (EVs) and plans to launch new electric 2Ws/3Ws over the next 2 years. It also plans to launch EV three-wheelers (3Ws) soon and will strengthen its EV portfolio over the coming quarters.

“The company has earmarked ₹1,000 crore investments for products and capacity expansion. It has expanded EV capacity to 10K units/month and expects to ramp up production by Q1FY23 as chip constraints ease. Potential entry of strategic or financial investors in the EV subsidiary can drive further value unlocking for the company," Axis Securities added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

