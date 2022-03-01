Why this auto stock is Axis Securities' top pick for the week

“We expect the company's volumes to grow by around 9.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY21-24E. We expect robust revenue/earnings CAGRs of 16%/36% over FY21-24E. Considering the new product launches and improving demand outlook for the company in domestic as well as international markets, we expect TVS Motors to grow ahead of the industry over the next 2 years," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}