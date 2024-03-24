Stocks to buy: Axis Bank, Indus Tower among top choices, here's why
Axis Bank, Indus Towers and PCBL are among top choices by Rupak De is Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Indian stock market: Nifty witnessed two days of recovery following a doji formation on the daily chart, indicating a bullish reversal. Moreover, the Nifty has reclaimed the critical 55-day exponential moving average. However, Nifty needs to cross over 22,100 to witness a clear rally towards the all-time high of 22,525. On the lower end, 22,950 might remain a strong support for the index. Below this level, the index might enter a consolidation phase.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started