Stocks to buy: Axis Bank to Zydus Life—SMC Global Securities lists four stocks to bet on this week; Check TP, upside

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 experienced another day of consolidation on Tuesday, September 17, as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to implement its first rate cut since 2020.

The Nifty 50 benchmark ended the session with a 0.14 per cent gain at 25,418 points, nearing an all-time high of 25,445 points during the session, with just 27 points away. The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a 0.11 per cent gain at 83,079 points, also hitting a new peak. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.13 per cent, and midcap index edged lower by 0.08 per cent.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the following stocks based on technical and fundamental parameters. According to the brokerage, the stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one year.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

1.Axis Bank: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹ 1,231.30; Target Price: ₹ 1,367, Upside: 12 per cent As of June 2024, the capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) stood at 16.65 per cent. Tier I was at 14.52 per cent and Tier II at 2.13 per cent. The private bank's return on average assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.65 per cent and 16.26 per cent, respectively in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

According to SMC Global, the bank is well capitalized with adequate liquidity buffers for future growth. Improving asset quality and a strong position in payments and digital Banking indicate future growth visibility. It continued to become a resilient all-weather franchise, delivering higher growth across focused granular business segments.

According to the bank's management, the bank stays focused on three core areas of the GPS strategy's execution becoming a resilient, all-weather franchise, creating multiplicative forces to build competitive advantage and building for the future. The stock is expected to see a price target of Rs. 1,367 in 8 to 10 months on current P/BV of 2.39x and FY25 BVPS of Rs. 572.02.