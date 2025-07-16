Stocks to buy: Axis Securities bullish on THESE 3 stocks from building materials sector. Do you own any?

Stocks to buy: Anticipating strong demand revival in the Indian building products sector amid increasing disposable income and shift towards organised players and premiumisation, brokerage firm Axis Securities recommends three stocks to buy from the sector- Greenply Industries , Cera Sanitaryware, and Astral.

Tailwinds for the Indian building products sector Axis Securities pointed out that the Indian building products sector is poised for a strong demand revival from FY26, aligning with the typical 1.5–2-year lag following a real estate upcycle.

"Real estate absorptions rose nearly 30 per cent in FY22 and 12% in FY23, with unsold inventory reaching a 10-year low in FY24, indicating building material consumption is gaining momentum," Axis observed.

Further, the brokerage firm highlighted that large-scale government initiatives, such as PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Smart Cities, have spurred demand across segments like tiles, pipes, sanitaryware, and electricals.

"Infrastructure-linked spending continues to drive early-cycle demand for cement, steel, and pipes, while urban housing schemes are supporting finish material demand with a slight lag," said Axis.

Increasing disposable income of the middle and upper-middle-class population is another key factor that could augur well for the building products sector.

"With more disposable income, households are increasingly prioritising upgrades in comfort, aesthetics, and property value through renovations, branded furniture, and lifestyle-driven appliances. Urbanisation, especially across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, is accelerating this trend, supported by industrial setups, job decentralisation, and the emergence of dual-income households," Axis Securities said.

"Demand for branded fittings, designer sanitaryware, vitrified tiles, and luxury bathroom products has surged, with metro cities witnessing two times year-on-year (YoY) growth in smart sanitaryware sales," the brokerage firm pointed out.

Premiumisation and a shift towards organised players are also key positives for the sector.

"India’s building materials industry is undergoing rapid formalisation, propelled by GST implementation, RERA, and growing consumer preference for branded, quality-certified products," Axis pointed out.

Stocks to buy: Axis Securities recommends Greenply Industries, Cera Sanitaryware, and Astral Axis Securities initiated coverage of Greenply Industries with a buy recommendation and a target price of ₹385 with an upside potential of 26 per cent.

The brokerage firm believes Greenply Industries is "well-positioned to capitalise on structural shifts and regulatory reforms in the Indian wood panel and interior solutions market."

"A declining net debt-to-equity ratio further reflects a sound, de-risked balance sheet, reinforcing Greenply’s long-term growth outlook," Axis said.

The brokerage firm has initiated coverage of Cera Sanitaryware also with a buy recommendation and a target price of ₹8,500, implying an upside potential of 31 per cent.

"Cera is leveraging premiumisation trends in India’s bathware segment as bathrooms increasingly transform into lifestyle-centric spaces. Growing aspirations are driving demand for stylish, high-tech, and premium-quality products," said Axis Securities.

"Its strong positioning in real estate projects—now accounting for 38 per cent of revenue—and a strategic focus on tier-2/3 cities are supporting consistent growth. Targeting ₹2,700 crore in revenue by FY27, the company is investing in innovation, high-margin segments, and capacity expansion to maintain its growth trajectory," Axis said.

Axis Securities recommends a buy on Astral also with a target price of ₹1,680, implying an upside potential of 12 per cent.

"Astral’s diversified portfolio, cost efficiency, and strategic capex ( ₹250–300 crore in FY26) position it well for long-term value creation and market leadership," said Axis Securities.

