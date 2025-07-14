Stocks to buy: Axis Securities recommends buying HUL, 2 other stocks for up to 20% returns in 3-4 weeks

Stocks to buy this week: After recording a second straight weekly loss, the Indian stock market benchmarks - the Sensex and Nifty 50 - opened with cuts on Monday, July 14. Weak global cues amid trade war jitters and concerns around earnings season, which kicked off last week with IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), kept investors on edge.

IT stocks were among the biggest losers in trade today, hurt by TCS' Q1 performance and as the US tariff impact continued to weigh on demand.

Nifty 50 Outlook: Weakness to persist? Nifty closed below the 20-day SMA of 25,265 and breached the key support level of 25,200 last week, raising the risk of further downside toward 24,750–24,500, brokerage ICICI Securities said.

A decisive close above the 20-day SMA, however, could shift sentiment and open up higher levels, it added.

"Technical chart patterns suggest a sustained move above 25,300 may trigger fresh buying, driving the index toward 25,500–25,800. A break below 25,000 could accelerate selling pressure, dragging it toward 24,750–24,500. We expect Nifty to trade within a broad range of 25,800–24,500 with a negative bias," Axis Securities said.

Currently, the Nifty 50 hovered around the 25,000 mark. The index touched a high and low of 25,151.10 and 25,019.75, respectively in trade today.

Stocks to buy Against the current market setup, Axis Securities has three stock to buy recommendations: Hindustan Unilever, Datamatics Global Services and Asahi India Glass. The brokerage remains bullish on these stocks, expecting an 8-20% upside in 3-4 weeks.

HUL | Buy range: 2510-2460 | Stop loss: 2385 | Upside: 8%–11% HUL has rebounded sharply from a strong horizontal support near 2,125, a level that has held firm since June 2022. The stock has also broken out above an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern at 2,464, accompanied by a strong bullish candle and a surge in volume, confirming a bullish reversal.

A weekly close above the upper Bollinger Band has further triggered a fresh technical buy signal, reinforcing the strengthening upward momentum. Momentum indicators are aligned with the breakout, as the weekly RSI remains above 50 and its signal line is trending upward, underscoring growing bullish strength. The above analysis indicates an upside toward 2,685-2,750 levels.

Datamatics | Buy Range: 713-699 | Stop loss: 668 | Upside: 11%–15% Datamatics has broken out above a Descending Triangle pattern at 687 with a strong bullish candle, marking the end of a consolidation phase that began in December 2023. The volume contraction during the pattern formation, followed by a sharp surge at breakout, confirms fresh market participation and validates the breakout.

The stock has also rebounded sharply from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior rally (234 to 792), establishing 513 as a crucial medium-term support. Adding to the strength, the weekly RSI has not only stayed above its signal line but also broken out of a downward sloping trendline, signalling renewed positive momentum and strengthening the case for further upside. Analysis indicates an upside toward 785-813 levels.

Asahi India Glass | Buy Range: 840-824 | Stop loss: 770 | Upside: 15% –20% Asahi India Glass surpassed a multiple resistance zone around 810 with a strong bullish candle in early Jul’25, signalling a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. This week, the stock retested the breakout zone and rebounded sharply, reinforcing the breakout and setting the stage for a continued post-breakout rally.

The stock is now trading above all key moving averages — 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs — underscoring strong underlying bullish momentum. Supporting this strength, the weekly RSI remains above its signal line, reflecting a firm bullish bias and validating the ongoing upward trend. Analysis indicates an upside toward 955-1,000 levels.